Manipur: Imphal Bandh Called Off Due to Class 12 Exams

IMPHAL: Female vendors who had planned to launch a cease-work strike from Wednesday have called off the proposed bandh due to the Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) examination which commences today.
The protest was proposed in retaliation to the arrest of six individuals in connection with the arms loot from the armory of the 5th TRB at Chingarel in Imphal East district.
Earlier on Tuesday, tension flared up at the Cheirap Court Complex in Imphal East today as numerous angry protestors demonstrated against the arrest of six individuals, asserting that they were civilians.
The Rapid Action Force (RAF) fired tear gas shells inside the court complex to disperse the protestors, leading to injuries among them, including a video journalist.
Court officials and lawyers criticized the firing of tear gas shells on the campus and raised questions about the authorization of such actions.
Despite demands from various quarters to release the six individuals arrested on alleged charges related to recent arms and ammunition from 5th IRB Chingarel Tejpur without any conditions, they have been remanded in judicial custody until March 5, 2024.
In defiance of the court's ruling, female vendors unanimously decided to commence a strike until the release of the arrested individuals.
Meanwhile, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh urged the public to refrain from causing any disturbances and to maintain peace during the start of the state board examinations.
The Council of Higher Secondary Education Manipur (COHSEM) began the Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) Examination 2024 today. Despite the current unrest in the state, a total of 31,351 students are scheduled to participate in the examination across 111 centers.
This year, there is a decrease in the number of students and exam centers due to the current situation in Manipur. In contrast, the HSSLCE 2023 had 36,000 students across 120 centers. The students participating this year come from 236 higher secondary schools affiliated with COHSEM.
ALSO WATCH: