Manipur: Imphal Bandh Called Off Due to Class 12 Exams

IMPHAL: Female vendors who had planned to launch a cease-work strike from Wednesday have called off the proposed bandh due to the Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) examination which commences today.

The protest was proposed in retaliation to the arrest of six individuals in connection with the arms loot from the armory of the 5th TRB at Chingarel in Imphal East district.

Earlier on Tuesday, tension flared up at the Cheirap Court Complex in Imphal East today as numerous angry protestors demonstrated against the arrest of six individuals, asserting that they were civilians.

The Rapid Action Force (RAF) fired tear gas shells inside the court complex to disperse the protestors, leading to injuries among them, including a video journalist.