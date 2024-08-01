New Delhi: Modi Congratulates Swapnil Kusale for Clinching Bronze at Paris Olympics

NEW DELHI: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended congratulations to Swapnil Kusale on Thursday for remarkable performance in Men's 50m Rifle 3 Positions at Paris Olympics 2024. Kusale's exceptional effort earned him bronze medal. This capped off impressive display of resilience and skill. With final aggregate score of 451.4 Kusale climbed from sixth place. He claimed third in intense eight-shooter final.

This bronze medal contributes to India's growing tally at Paris Games. This tally now stands at three bronze medals, all in shooting. Modi's tweet celebrating Kusale's achievement highlighted significance of win. He noted athlete’s remarkable perseverance and skill. “Exceptional performance by Swapnil Kusale! Congrats to him for winning Bronze medal in Men's 50m Rifle 3 Positions at #ParisOlympics2024. His performance is special because he’s shown great resilience and skills. He is also first Indian athlete to win medal in this category. Every Indian is filled with happiness” the Prime Minister wrote.

Swapnil Kusale hails from Kambalwadi village near Kolhapur in Maharashtra. He comes from family deeply rooted in education and community service. His father and brother work as teachers at district school. His mother serves as sarpanch of their village. Despite challenging start to Olympic journey Kusale’s persistence and competitive spirit shone through. This allowed him to secure podium finish in first Olympic appearance.

Kusale's performance was notable not only for outcome but also for historical context. Last time an Indian shooter made it to Olympic finals in 50m rifle event was in 2012. Joydeep Karmakar narrowly missed out on medal, finishing fourth in discontinued 50m rifle prone event. Kusale’s achievement stands out as significant milestone. It marks first medal for India in 50m rifle 3 Positions category.

Throughout final stages of competition Kusale demonstrated impressive tenacity. He ultimately finished behind China's Yukun Liu (463.6) and Ukraine's Serhiy Kulish (461.3). He draws inspiration from cricket legend MS Dhoni. Kusale's journey from Railways Ticket Collector to Olympic medalist is testament to his dedication and perseverance.

Kusale now joins fellow Indian shooters like Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh. They bring honor to India at this year's Olympics. This reflects promising future for Indian shooting sports.