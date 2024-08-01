Mizoram: Bairabi-Hortoki Train Service Set to Launch as Inspection Nears Completion

AIZAWL: In a significant development for Mizoram’s transportation infrastructure Bairabi-Hortoki sector of Bairabi-Sairang railway line project nears operational status. On Wednesday, July 31 Commissioner of Railway Safety under Union Civil Aviation Ministry conducted thorough inspection of this vital segment. During visit, trial run of 12-compartment train between Bairabi and Hortoki was successfully executed. This assessed various operational aspects of line.

Inspection encompassed critical elements like railway bridges tunnel traffic and signal systems. This ensured all components met safety and operational standards. According to officials from Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR), passenger and goods train services are set to commence. This will occur once final inspection report is reviewed and any suggested improvements are promptly addressed.

The inauguration of Hortoki station is also on horizon. This marks significant milestone for project. Bairabi-Sairang railway line designed to connect Mizoram with broader national railway network, is rapidly approaching completion. With 93 percent of construction work already finalized NFR officials project that entire 51.38-kilometer line will be fully operational by July next year.

Railway project is divided into four main sections: Bairabi-Hortoki, Hortoki-Kawnpui Kawnpui-Mualkhang and Mualkhang-Sairang. It features four key stations: Hortoki, Kawnpui Mualkhang and Sairang. NFR officials have announced services on Hortoki-Kawnpui and Kawnpui-Mualkhang sections are expected to begin in coming months.

Sanctioned in 2008-09 Bairabi-Sairang railway project has been developed at revised cost estimate of Rs 8,213.72 crore. Ambitious undertaking involves constructing 55 major and 87 minor bridges. Additionally there are 32 tunnels stretching approximately 12.65 kilometers and 11 road over/under bridges. Construction phase of project commenced in 2015. This reflects significant commitment to enhancing regional connectivity and infrastructure.

As project moves closer to completion, it promises to bolster transportation links in Mizoram. This will facilitate smoother and more efficient travel for both passengers and freight. Moreover it integrates region more deeply into national railway network.