New Delhi: Modi Gears Up for New Cabinet Amid Coalition Dynamics Following 2024 Elections

NEW DELHI: In the wake of the 2024 elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's BJP. While failing to replicate its previous landslide victories has successfully negotiated with 15-member National Democratic Alliance (NDA) coalition to secure parliamentary majority. Meanwhile, the ministerial names remain undisclosed as the sources have hinted at potential cabinet members.
Key coalition partners like Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Janata Dal (United) (JD(U)) have leveraged their support for significant concessions. TDP, BJP's largest ally with 16 seats has reportedly secured four cabinet positions. Meanwhile, JD(U) with 12 seats, has negotiated for two. This development diverges from analysts' projections and exit polls highlighting complex dynamics of coalition governance.
Critical ministries such as home defence, finance, external affairs are expected to remain under control of senior BJP leaders. Key figures such as Amit Shah Rajnath Singh, S. Jaishankar. Nitin Gadkari are likely to retain their influential roles ensuring continuity in crucial areas of governance.
The likely ministers in Modi's new cabinet include prominent figures such as Ravneet Singh Bittu, Ramnath Thakur, Chirag Paswan, Jitan Ram Manjhi, Jayant Chaudhary Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Manohar Lal Khattar Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu, Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani, Ramdas Athawale, Dharmendra Pradhan, Jitin Prasad, CR Patil Kiren Rijiju, Mansukh Mandaviya and Sarbananda Sonowal.
On Sunday afternoon newly elected members of parliament. Expected to be included in new cabinet and Council of Ministers were invited for high tea at Prime Minister's residence ahead of oath-taking ceremony later in evening. Notable attendees included BJP leaders Nirmala Sitharaman and Sarbananda Sonowal, Telangana BJP president G. Kishan Reddy, Party leader Bandi Sanjay. Other prominent figures such as Piyush Goyal will also present. S. Jaishankar will also be there. Dharmendra Pradhan and RLD Chief Jayant Singh Chaudhary will also attend.
The coalition dynamics are anticipated to reshape parliamentary politics potentially prompting more conciliatory approach from Modi's previously dominant BJP. As the new cabinet takes shape the interplay more between coalition partners and BJP will be crucial in defining direction of India's governance over the coming years.
