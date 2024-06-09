New Delhi: Modi Gears Up for New Cabinet Amid Coalition Dynamics Following 2024 Elections

On Sunday afternoon newly elected members of parliament. Expected to be included in new cabinet and Council of Ministers were invited for high tea at Prime Minister's residence ahead of oath-taking ceremony later in evening. Notable attendees included BJP leaders Nirmala Sitharaman and Sarbananda Sonowal, Telangana BJP president G. Kishan Reddy, Party leader Bandi Sanjay. Other prominent figures such as Piyush Goyal will also present. S. Jaishankar will also be there. Dharmendra Pradhan and RLD Chief Jayant Singh Chaudhary will also attend.