New Delhi: Narendra Modi to Take Oath as Prime Minister for Third Term Today

NEW DELHI: Narendra Modi is set to take oath as India's Prime Minister for third consecutive term this evening. The swearing-in ceremony will commence at 7:15 p.m. at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Alongside Modi several members of his council of ministers will also be sworn in according to sources.
Modi began his day by paying homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat. This was followed by tribute to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee at Sadaiv Atal, continuing his schedule he visited National War Memorial and laid a wreath accompanied by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.
The ceremony will see attendance from several prominent leaders from neighboring countries. Confirmed attendees include Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu Seychelles Vice-President Ahmed Afif and Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Mauritian Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth and Nepalese Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' Bhutanese Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay are also expected.
Modi expressed his gratitude to nation for trusting the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government with another term. He emphasized developmental strides made over the past decade. He noted significant achievement of lifting 25 crore people out of poverty. This is proud moment for every Indian. Reflecting on NDA government's tenure Modi highlighted rapid progress. Progress is visible across various sectors. He attributed this to collective efforts. Policies implemented during last two terms are crucial. India's global stature has elevated. He described nation as "Vishwabandhu". The benefits of this elevated status are just beginning to manifest.
Looking ahead Modi assured upcoming five years would be crucial for India in global landscape. He underlined his commitment. It is essential for driving the country's development forward pledging to continue focusing on economic growth and poverty alleviation as their priority. Thus, strengthening India's position on world stage remains vital.
As Modi prepares to take his oath for third term the event signifies not only continuation of leadership. It emanates reaffirmation of his vision for India's future. The participation of leaders from neighboring countries highlights India's growing influence and regional significance of this occasion.
