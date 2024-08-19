Assam: Ex-Cop Apprehended in Rupahihat in Illegal Rhino Horn Trade

GUWAHATI: In a significant crackdown on illegal wildlife trafficking retired police officer and four accomplices were arrested in Assam's Rupahihat. Operation, spearheaded by Karbi Anglong Police targeted sophisticated rhino horn smuggling network.

Retired officer, Nazim Uddin Ahmed was apprehended at his home in Bengena Ati village in Nagaon district. Ahmed was allegedly found in possession of rhino horns. This underscores his involvement in illicit trade. His arrest, however was just tip of iceberg. Police also detained four other individuals linked to smuggling operation: Abu Hanif, Imran Hussain Majidul Dewan and Chand Mohammad Ali. Authorities made these arrests following raid on Hanif's residence. Other suspects were also apprehended there

In separate development Guwahati witnessed another arrest with dramatic implications. Faizur Hazarika, infamously known as 'Denis' was nabbed earlier today in Jalukbari. Hazarika had been operating under various false identities. He had successfully duped both public and law enforcement officials for an extended period. His deceitful roles included impersonations as Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officer and even Sub-Inspector (SI).

Hazarika’s arrest followed tip-off that led authorities to Saraighat Nagar area. His elaborate ruse had allowed him to exploit assumed authority. This highlights need for vigilance and stringent measures against such impostors.

The dual arrests of ex-cop and imposter reflect ongoing efforts by law enforcement to combat corruption and crime in Assam. The apprehension of rhino horn smugglers is particularly significant given region's ongoing battle against wildlife trafficking. Meanwhile arrest of Hazarika serves as stark reminder of perils of impersonation. It also showcases lengths to which some individuals will go to exploit their positions.

These recent developments underscore continuing challenges faced by authorities in maintaining law and order. They are tackling complex criminal activities. Investigations into both cases are ongoing. Further details are expected as law enforcement agencies continue efforts to curb these illegal activities.