Arunachal: Robin Hibu Becomes First IPS Officer From Arunachal To Attain DGP Rank

ITANAGAR: In a historic moment for Arunachal Pradesh, Robin Hibu, a seasoned IPS officer from the state has achieved an incredible feat.
The top cop has unlocked a significant milestone in his illustrious career by getting promoted to the prestigious rank of Director General of Police (DGP).
With this, Hibu has become the first officer from the frontier state to have been elevated to this rank.
A notification issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs stated that Robin Hibu, hailing from the 1993 batch (47 RR) and belonging to the Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory (AGMUT) cadre, has been promoted to the DGP grade with effect from the date of assumption of charge.
Congratulatory messages have been pouring in from various quarters as his promotion has garnered widespread acclaim.
Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, and numerous citizens from different walks of life have extended their best wishes to Hibu on his remarkable achievement.
However, the location of his posting is yet to be ascertained. Although nothing has been confirmed as of now, there is a possibility of Robin Hibu getting appointed in his home state of Arunachal Pradesh.
Other states such as Mizoram, Chandigarh, and Goa could also be considered for his next posting.
It is worth mentioning that the Super Cop has been hailed for his selfless and dedicated service for the well-being of the citizens.
Hibu has also been lauded for the various humanitarian initiatives that he has undertaken. He had helped youngsters from the northeast in Delhi-NCR during Covid times and has also been a pillar of strength whenever any young girl has been in distress.
He was bestowed with the President's medal twice in 2017 and 2010 for his distinguished service.
Notably, Robin Hibu is currently serving as the Chairman of Vigilance, Transportation Safety Wing, and the BOF Recruitment Office of Delhi Police and had formerly served as the Special Commissioner of Police in Delhi.