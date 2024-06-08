Arunachal: Robin Hibu Becomes First IPS Officer From Arunachal To Attain DGP Rank

ITANAGAR: In a historic moment for Arunachal Pradesh, Robin Hibu, a seasoned IPS officer from the state has achieved an incredible feat.

The top cop has unlocked a significant milestone in his illustrious career by getting promoted to the prestigious rank of Director General of Police (DGP).

With this, Hibu has become the first officer from the frontier state to have been elevated to this rank.

A notification issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs stated that Robin Hibu, hailing from the 1993 batch (47 RR) and belonging to the Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory (AGMUT) cadre, has been promoted to the DGP grade with effect from the date of assumption of charge.