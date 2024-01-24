Meghalaya: Meghalaya Chief Minister Inaugurates PRIME Hub in West Jaintia Hills

MEGHALAYA: Meghalaya Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma, inaugurated the PRIME Hub in Wahiajer village, situated in the Thadlaskein community and rural block in the West Jaintia Hills district. The event witnessed the presence of notable dignitaries, including Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong, Deputy Chief Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar, Cooperation Department Minister Comingone Ymbon, and others.

Chief Minister Sangma highlighted the vital role of communities in the success of Prime Hubs and other projects. He announced that a diversified PRIME center would be set up in every part of the state to cater to the needs of farmers. Sangma lauded the rapid progress of the Wahiazer scheme, highlighting its construction in just a few months.

The Wahiajer PRIME Hub, dedicated to the production of turmeric, ginger and broom grass, is set to impart knowledge and bring technology to farming communities, women groups and aspiring entrepreneurs in the region. The government’s commitment to double farmers’ income is evident through mission-level initiatives on agricultural diversification.

Built at a cost of about Rs 4 crore, the Wahiazer Prime Hub runs entirely on solar power, and has cold storage facilities, lights and appliances. Chief Minister Sangma expressed the government’s commitment to replicate this model in any number of blocks and constituencies in the state, especially where farmer groups or community-based organizations are active.

The government’s commitment to better wages for farmers is reflected in its focus on value-added products and food processing in particular. More than 160 micro-processing centers with units for production of ginger, areca nut, turmeric, jackfruit, aromatic oil distillation, cashew, pepper and banana have been installed in the state in the state. The promise is broad to enhance agricultural ecosystem resilient and efficient, including 80 wholesale centres, 79 ginger areca nut warehouses and several cold storage facilities at farmers markets To further support farmer groups, an interest-free working loan of Rs. 12.4 crore from 2021-23.

Launched in 2019, the PRIME program aims to develop and encourage entrepreneurs through a comprehensive programme, including child placement, mentoring, income generation and communication opportunities in progress. Thus creating a grassroots agricultural sector for a resilient, self-reliant and prosperous sector in the future, the Government envisages the establishment of a PRIME hub one per block for fertilizer.