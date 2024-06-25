New Delhi: NDA Candidate Likely To File Nomination For Lok Sabha Speaker On June 25

NEW DELHI: The deadline to file the nomination for the post of Lok Sabha speaker is set for 12 pm on June 25.

The NDA and the opposition INDIA bloc have been at loggerheads with each other over this contentious issue. If the INDIA bloc announces its candidate for the post, it will be the first time that elections for the speaker of the lower house will be held.

Since independence, the Lok Sabha speaker and the deputy speaker have been elected by consensus between the ruling party and the opposition.