New Delhi: NEET PG 2024 Rescheduled to August 11 Amid Exam Integrity Concerns

NEW DELHI: In a recent announcement made on July 5 2024 the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) rescheduled NEET PG 2024 to August 11 2024. The postgraduate medical entrance examination was initially set for June 23. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) postponed it amid rising concerns over integrity of competitive examinations in country.

The postponement followed allegations and suspicions regarding the fairness of the examination process. On June 22 just a day before the originally scheduled exam, NBEMS reported attempts by fraudulent individuals to exploit candidates. These individuals offered exam questions in exchange for money. “NBEMS has registered police complaint against such fraudsters and their accomplices. The attempt to befool NEET-PG aspirants in the name of providing questions of NEET-PG 2024 for considerable sum of money was noted” the board stated. The board further warned that any candidates engaging in such activities would face strict consequences.

NEET PG is national-level entrance examination for admission to various postgraduate medical programs. These include post MBBS DNB courses direct 6-year DrNB courses and NBEMS diploma courses offered by medical colleges nationwide. NBEMS operates under the Health Ministry. It is responsible for conducting these postgraduate and postdoctoral examinations. These lead to awards of Diplomate of National Board (DNB) and Doctorate of National Board (DrNB).

In related news, the results of NEET-UG re-test were announced last month. The number of top scorers decreased. It went from 67 to 61. Despite this 60 percent of the 813 students improved their scores. They did this without the benefit of grace marks. Most of these students achieved scores above 680. Although none could match their previous scores when grace marks were included.

The decision to reschedule the NEET PG underscores the commitment of NBEMS. Also, the MoHFW to ensure the integrity and fairness of competitive examinations, safeguarding the aspirations and futures of countless medical students across the country.