New Delhi: NEET-UG Re-examination Results; Toppers' Count Drops to 61

NEW DELHI: In a recent update, National Testing Agency (NTA) announced that none of the 813 candidates who retook National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) on June 23 scored full marks. This has caused a reduction of the total number of toppers from 67 to 61. The re-examination was conducted for students. Those who had initially been awarded grace marks due to lost time during their original examination on May 5.

The NTA released the results of the retest late on Sunday night. They had organized the re-examination for 1,563 students. These students were previously compensated with grace marks. The candidates had experienced disruptions during their exam on May 5. Out of the 1563 eligible students 813 appeared for re-examination at seven centers. Located in Chhattisgarh, Gujarat Haryana and Meghalaya.

Students who chose to skip retest will retain their original scores without added grace marks. Among 813 candidates who retook exam six students from a Haryana center had previously scored a perfect 720 out of 720. None of these students achieved full marks in re-examination. According to a government official, the official count of toppers has now decreased from 67 to 61.

The NTA in its notification, stated. "It is now informed that revised Score Cards of all Candidates of NEET(UG) 2024. Including 1563 Candidates who appeared in Re-Test on 23 June 2024. Are being hosted on the website (https://exams.nta.ac.in/NEET/). Candidates can log in to website and view download print their respective revised Score Cards."

The re-examination and subsequent reduction in number of toppers highlight the rigorous standards and competitive nature of NEET-UG. This exam is crucial for students aspiring to pursue undergraduate medical and dental courses in India. NTA’s decision to conduct retest aimed at ensuring fairness. Also providing all candidates with equal opportunity to perform to best of their abilities without external disruptions.

As students access their revised scorecards. The focus now shifts to next steps in their academic journey. This includes counseling and admissions into medical and dental colleges. The reduced number of toppers may also influence the cut-off scores and the overall admission process for 2024 academic year.