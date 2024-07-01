Dinesh Karthik Returns to RCB as Batting Coach and Mentor

NEW DELHI: Dinesh Karthik seasoned wicketkeeper-batsman, has been appointed as batting coach and mentor for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) men's team. This announcement follows Karthik's retirement from competitive cricket after IPL 2024 season. The former cricketer became fan favorite during his second stint with the franchise in IPL 2022. He will now return to RCB dugout in new capacity.

Karthik's tenure as player with RCB saw him master the finisher's role. He amassed 796 runs over three seasons. His consistent performances and ability to close out games endeared him to RCB faithful. The franchise officially announced Karthik's new role on social media. They urged fans to show their support for the veteran cricketer.

“Welcome our keeper in every sense. Dinesh Karthik back into RCB in an all-new avatar. DK will be batting coach and Mentor of RCB Men’s team!” RCB announced.

Karthik represented India in 180 matches across all formats. He scored 3463 runs, including one Test century and 17 half-centuries. Behind stumps he recorded 172 dismissals. His last appearance for India was in 2022 T20 World Cup against Bangladesh. Despite strong domestic performance with 326 runs in 2024 IPL season, Karthik was not selected for T20 World Cup. Selectors opted for Sanju Samson and Rishabh Pant instead. Following RCB's exit from IPL Eliminator Karthik announced his retirement on his 39th birthday.

Reflecting on his new role, Karthik expressed excitement about the transition. “Coaching at professional level is incredibly exciting for me. It is something I'm truly passionate about. As a new chapter in my life hopefully, the breadth of my experiences as a player can contribute. This development of the group and bring added value” Karthik said.

Karthik emphasized importance of technical proficiency, match intelligence and composure in cricket success. He aims to help RCB's batting group refine techniques and develop keen match awareness needed to excel under pressure.

RCB despite having massive fanbase, has yet to secure IPL title since the tournament's inception. They have reached the finals three times. They fell short in 2008, 2011 and 2016. Karthik's appointment is part of the franchise's ongoing efforts. They aim to find the right combination of leadership and coaching. Their goal is to finally claim elusive IPL trophy.