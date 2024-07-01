New Delhi: NEET-UG Retest Results Announced

NEW DELHI: The National Testing Agency (NTA) announced on Monday results of NEET-UG retest. The retest was held on June 23 for 1563 candidates. This retest was necessitated by controversy regarding the awarding of grace marks to certain students. In public notice on June 30 the NTA declared revision of ranks. This applied to all candidates who appeared in exam. The revised scorecards, including those of retest candidates will be hosted on the NTA website.

Amid ongoing row over NEET-UG exam. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Shazia Ilmi stated on June 30 that Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has taken moral responsibility for issue. An investigation is underway. She emphasized need for serious deliberations rather than political stunts or blame games. She acknowledged impact on student community and their parents.

NEET-UG examination was originally conducted by the NTA on May 5, 2024. This took place at 4750 centers across 571 cities in India and 14 cities abroad, with 23 lakh candidates appearing. The results were declared on June 4. Sparking a public outcry as an unprecedented 67 candidates achieved perfect score of 720 marks which led to widespread protests.

Following the controversy Supreme Court ruled that the grace marks awarded to some students should be scrapped. It offers affected candidates the option to either take retest or retain their original scores minus the grace marks. Central Government has set up a high-level committee. This is headed by former ISRO chairman Dr. K Radhakrishnan. This seven-member committee will submit its report in two months.

CBI took over the investigation into NEET-UG. This followed evidence of paper leak discovered by investigators in Bihar. On June 23. CBI registered a criminal case regarding irregularities in exam. Special teams have been formed to investigate. On June 27, CBI arrested two individuals from Jharkhand in connection with paper leak. Previously two people from Patna, Bihar were also arrested.

These developments highlight the critical need. There is need for transparency and fairness in the conduct of national examinations.