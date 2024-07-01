Meghalaya Adopts Reformed Criminal Laws, Promises Streamlined Justice System

SHILLONG: Meghalaya is set to implement three new reformed criminal laws. These will come into effect in India starting today. These laws — Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam — replace Indian Penal Code of 1860. Also the Code of Criminal Procedure Act of 1898 and Indian Evidence Act of 1872.

The new laws aim to provide more streamlined and victim-centric approach to criminal justice. Key provisions include registration of FIRs (First Information Reports) at any police station (Zero FIR). Mandatory videography of crime scenes for heinous offences is also included. Online filing of complaints is a feature too. Moreover, electronic summons via SMS and swift sharing of evidence are part of the reforms.

Judgments in criminal cases must be delivered within 45 days of trial’s completion. Charges must be framed within 60 days of first hearing. For rape cases statements will be recorded by female police officers in presence of a guardian or relative. Additionally, medical reports must be completed within seven days.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma assured that new criminal laws will not affect jurisdiction and judicial powers of District Council courts in state. “New laws will not impact existing laws of district councils. Just as it has been in past laws and judicial powers of district councils will continue unaffected. In future,” Sangma stated.

Extensive awareness sessions have been conducted across Meghalaya. These sessions target law enforcement personnel lawyers, officers and media persons. Law Department of North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) recently held an awareness programme on June 29. This event took place at Dorbar Hall in Mawkynroh Umshing. The event enjoyed an attendance of 30 community leaders. Faculty members Dr A K Singh and Dr R Sil presented key provisions. Dr. Shishir Tiwari joined them. Daiaman Langstang provided Khasi language interpretation. Event was chaired by Longshai Nongkhlaw. He is the headman of Mawkynroh Umshing locality.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (Eastern Range) Davis N R Marak confirmed that Meghalaya police have prepared to implement new laws. “We have done extensive training for police officers. We hope they have understood what they have been trained for. Now we just have to translate that training into implementation” he said.