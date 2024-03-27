NEW DELHI: New Director General Appointed for NIA, NDRF

At the same time, Piyush Anand, an IPS officer from the Uttar Pradesh cadre of the 1991 batch who is currently serving as the special Director General of the CISF, has been appointed as the Director General of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).

Another IPS officer from the 1990 batch of the Rajasthan cadre, Rajeev Kumar Sharma, has been given the role of overseeing the operations of the Bureau of Police Research & Development (BPRD) as its Director General.

The terms of the three newly appointed Director Generals will begin on March 31, 2024.