General Elections 2024: Nominations Filing for Second Phase Starts Tomorrow

GUWAHATI: Filing of nominations is set to start on Thursday, as preparations are being made for the second phase of the 2024 General Elections.
In this phase, a total of 88 Parliamentary Constituencies in 12 states/UTs, along with a partial PC in Manipur will go for voting.
These elections are scheduled to take place on April 26, 2024.
The Gazette notification, which is set to be released on March 28, 2024, will officially start the election process for these constituencies.
It's worth noting that the notification for the Outer Manipur Parliamentary Constituency was included in the earlier Gazette notification for Phase 1. In Phase 1, 15 Assembly Constituencies in Outer Manipur will vote on April 19, 2024, and in Phase 2, 13 Assembly Constituencies in this Parliamentary Constituency will vote on April 26, 2024.
The second phase of elections includes the following States/Union Territories: Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jammu & Kashmir, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal. Apart from these, one part of the Manipur Parliamentary Constituency (Outer Manipur) is also part of this phase.
The deadline for submitting nominations in all 12 States/Union Territories is April 4, 2024. The scrutiny of nominations will take place on April 5, 2024, in all States/Union Territories except Jammu & Kashmir, where it will be on April 6, 2024.
As the election machinery prepares for the second phase, political parties and candidates are expected to increase their campaigning efforts in the constituencies.
Meanwhile, taking note of the various trends and cases of plummeting levels of political campaign discourse in recently held elections, the Election Commission of India had earlier issued advisory to all political parties to maintain decorum and utmost restraint in public campaigning and raise the level of election campaigning to “issue”-based debate.
The poll body has also put the ‘Star Campaigners’ and candidates on a ‘notice’ in case of violations that followed the previously known methodologies during elections to avoid breaching the Model Code of Conduct.
