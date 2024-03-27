General Elections 2024: Nominations Filing for Second Phase Starts Tomorrow

GUWAHATI: Filing of nominations is set to start on Thursday, as preparations are being made for the second phase of the 2024 General Elections.

In this phase, a total of 88 Parliamentary Constituencies in 12 states/UTs, along with a partial PC in Manipur will go for voting.

These elections are scheduled to take place on April 26, 2024.

The Gazette notification, which is set to be released on March 28, 2024, will officially start the election process for these constituencies.