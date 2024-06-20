New Delhi: Nine Indian Ports Ranked in Global Top 100 in CPPI 2023: Sarbananda Sonowal

NEW DELHI: In a significant boost to India's port development program nine Indian ports have been featured in the Global Top 100 of the Container Port Performance Index (CPPI) 2023. This ranking, released by the World Bank and S&P Global Marketing Intelligence underscores substantial improvements in the country's port infrastructure and operations.

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal credited the ambitious Sagarmala program envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He noted it for the modernization and enhanced efficiency of Indian ports. He expressed his pride in this achievement. "This is a tremendous achievement for Indian ports. It is a testament to efforts taken by the Narendra Modi Government to modernize mechanize and make them technologically savvy to improve performance and enhance efficiency. There has been significant improvement via operational efficiency and service delivery in the efficient handling of ships and cargo."

Sonowal highlighted the role of Sagarmala in building resilience incorporating new technology and promoting green infrastructure. He emphasized that these initiatives ensure the stability of global markets and the sustainability of India's maritime industry. "Thanks to visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji. We have been able to work on improving the efficiency of our ports. This is through path-breaking ambitious initiatives like Sagarmala," Sonowal added.

Vishakhapatnam Port led the Indian contingent with notable metrics. Metrics such as 27.5 moves per crane hour and a turnaround time (TRT) of 21.4 hours. It also had minimal berth idle time. These performance indicators significantly influence customer preference. They also demonstrate the port's efficiency in handling container ships.

In addition to Vishakhapatnam seven other Indian ports secured places in the top 100. These include Pipavav (ranked 41st), Kamarajar (47th) Cochin (63rd), Hazira (68th) Krishnapatnam (71st), Chennai (80th) and Jawaharlal Nehru (96th). These rankings reflect the sustained efforts to enhance operational efficiency and service delivery across India's ports.

With continued focus on modernization and technological advancement India's maritime sector is poised to further improve resilience and efficiency of its maritime gateways.