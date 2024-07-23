New Delhi: Nirmala Sitharaman Arrives at Ministry of Finance to Present Her Seventh Budget

NEW DELHI: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present her seventh Union Budget at 11 am today, July 23, during the Budget Session of Parliament.

Sitharaman has arrived at the Finance Ministry's North Block building ahead of her Union Budget speech today. Taxpayers and corporate watchers are eagerly expecting some relief in income tax, a cut in corporate tax, and incentives to boost the economy.

The 2024-25 Union Budget is expected to focus on revising the income tax structure to benefit all taxpayers and improving the ease of doing business in India.