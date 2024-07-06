New Delhi: Nirmala Sitharaman to Present Union Budget 2024 on July 23

NEW DELHI: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present Union Budget 2024 for financial year 2024-25 on July 23. Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju confirmed schedule. He stated that Budget session will commence on July 22. It will conclude on August 12 subject to parliamentary business exigencies.

Rijiju shared news on X (formerly Twitter) on July 6. He said, "Hon’ble President of India on recommendation of Government of India, has approved proposal for summoning both Houses of Parliament for Budget Session 2024 from 22nd July, 2024 to 12 August 2024 (Subject to exigencies of Parliamentary Business) Union Budget, 2024-25 will be presented in Lok Sabha on 23 July 2024."

Earlier this year, on February 1 Sitharaman tabled Interim Budget for FY24 ahead of Lok Sabha elections. She is set to make history. Presenting her seventh consecutive Budget, it includes six full Budgets and one Interim Budget. In preparation finance minister held pre-budget consultations with industry stakeholders. Starting June 20.

Assuming office as Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister of the newly established NDA government on June 12 Sitharaman is expected to align FY25 Budget with Modi 3.0 government's vision of 'Viksit Bharat' (Developed India). Emphasizing government dedication to improving citizens' quality of life. She assured ongoing efforts and policy consistency.

Addressing joint session of Parliament, Sitharaman highlighted the importance of major social and economic decisions in the upcoming budget. This will be the first budget. It is presented by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government in its third term. Heightening public anticipation.

Expectations are high, particularly after President Droupadi Murmu's joint address on June 27. Where she promised “many historic steps” in the forthcoming Budget. “This Budget will be document of government’s far-reaching policies and futuristic vision. Along with major economic and social decisions. Many historic steps will also be seen in this budget. The pace of reforms will be further accelerated. It is in tune with the aspirations of people of India for rapid development” said President Murmu.