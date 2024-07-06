Assam: Student Allegedly Kills Teacher in Shocking Attack at Assam Coaching Institute

GUWAHATI: A tragic incident has sent shockwaves through Assam's Sivasagar district. A teacher was allegedly attacked and killed by student at coaching institute on Saturday. The incident occurred inside classroom while classes were in session. According to reports the student attacked teacher with sharp weapon. Inflicting severe injuries.

A student who witnessed the horrific incident recounted to the media. The accused left the coaching institute later returned in casual attire. Upon re-entering, the teacher initially unaware of threat, politely asked student to leave. When student ignored request the teacher raised his voice in frustration.

"Seemingly angered by response, he took out knife and struck the teacher on the head. And downward. We were not aware he was in possession of a sharp weapon. Our teacher was wounded and bleeding profusely. As he fell on the floor" the witness added.

The victim identified as Rajesh Babu, was immediately rushed to Dibrugarh for urgent medical attention. However he succumbed to his injuries en route to hospital. Motive behind attack has yet to be determined. This adds to the distress and confusion surrounding the incident.

This shocking event has left local community and educational fraternity in a state of deep mourning. The coaching institute, usually a place of learning. A place of growth. Now becomes the scene of an unthinkable tragedy. Authorities are conducting a thorough investigation. They seek to uncover reasons behind this violent act.

The sudden and violent death of Rajesh Babu. It has raised concerns about safety and security in educational institutions. It also highlights need for increased vigilance and preventive measures to ensure that such incidents do not recur. The coaching institute is expected to implement stricter security protocols in response to the tragedy.

As investigation continues and the people awaits answers to why this senseless act of violence occurred. Rajesh Babu’s untimely death serves as grim reminder of unpredictability of life. It underscores importance of addressing underlying issues that could lead to such extreme actions.