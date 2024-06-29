New Delhi: NTA Announces Revised Dates For UGC-NET, CSIR-UGC NET Exam

NEW DELHI: The new dates for the UGC-NET June 2024 exams, the Joint CSIR UGC NET exams, and the NCET 2024 exams have been announced by the NTA.
As per the notice, the UGC NET June 2024 exams has been re-scheduled and will now be held from August 21 to September 4.
The Joint CSIR UGC NET will take place from July 25 to July 27 while the NCET exams are scheduled to be held on July 10.
The format of the examination has been changed and will now be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode as opposed to the previous pen-and-paper format.
The All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET) 2024 will proceed as planned on July 6, 2024.
Candidates are advised to check the official NTA website (www.nta.ac.in) for more information.
Candidates can contact NTA at 011-40759000 or email ncet@nta.ac.in, csirnet@nta.ac.in, ugcnet@nta.ac.in, and aiapget@nta.ac.in for any clarification or queries.
The dates of the examinations had to be revised due to the controversy and the unfortunate circumstances surrounding this issue.
It may be noted that UGC-NET exam scheduled for June 18, 2024 was canceled by the Ministry of Education, citing the need to ensure transparency and the integrity of the examination process.
Meanwhile, the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024 which aims to prevent unfair means in public examinations and common entrance tests held across the country came into effect on June 21.
This comes amid the massive row over the alleged malpractices in conducting the NEET and UGC NET examinations.
The Bill was passed by the two Houses of Parliament in the Budget session which concluded on February 10. It seeks to prevent the use of "unfair means" in public examinations and bring "greater transparency, fairness and credibility".
The public examinations in the Act refer to examinations conducted by authorities notified by the central government. These include the Union Public Service Commission, Staff Selection Commission, Railway Recruitment Board, National Testing Agency, Institute of Banking Personnel Selection, and Departments of the central government and their attached offices for recruitment.
The Act also prohibits disclosing exam-related confidential information before time, and unauthorised people from entering exam centres to create disruptions. The offences will be punishable with imprisonment between three and five years, and a fine up to Rs 10 lakh.
All offences under the Bill will be cognisable, non-bailable, and non-compoundable.
