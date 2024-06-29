New Delhi: NTA Announces Revised Dates For UGC-NET, CSIR-UGC NET Exam

NEW DELHI: The new dates for the UGC-NET June 2024 exams, the Joint CSIR UGC NET exams, and the NCET 2024 exams have been announced by the NTA.

As per the notice, the UGC NET June 2024 exams has been re-scheduled and will now be held from August 21 to September 4.

The Joint CSIR UGC NET will take place from July 25 to July 27 while the NCET exams are scheduled to be held on July 10.

The format of the examination has been changed and will now be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode as opposed to the previous pen-and-paper format.