Meghalaya: Miscreants Attack Mawlai Police Station By Throwing Petrol Bomb

MAWLAI: In a startling incident, Mawlai Police Station in Meghalaya was attacked by two unknown miscreants who hurled a petrol bomb in the wee hours of Wednesday.
As per reports, the incident, transpiring at around 2:00 AM, occurred when the assailants arrived on a two-wheeler and targeted a Gypsy parked outside the police station by throwing a petrol bomb at it.
The police vehicle caught fire as a result of this sudden attack but fortunately, no casualties or injuries have been reported from the incident.
A case has been registered pertaining to this incident and a comprehensive investigation has been launched to apprehend the culprits.
This is a breaking story and more details are awaited.
Meanwhile, in a similar incident that took place earlier last year, unidentified miscreants deliberately set ablaze a police vehicle in Meghalaya's Mawlai.
Promptly responding to the situation, DGP Bishnoi confirmed the registration of a case and assured the public that the responsible individuals behind this act of vandalism would face appropriate consequences.
During a media briefing, DGP Bishnoi emphasized that a preliminary inquiry would determine the likely cause of the incident and identify those involved. He stressed that the individuals responsible for this criminal act would not escape justice.
"We will see after the preliminary inquiry what was the probable cause, and who were the people behind this incident. Those responsible will not be spared," stated DGP Bishnoi.
The incident occurred on Sunday, June 25, when miscreants targeted a police Gypsy bearing the registration number ML 02 0603. The vehicle was parked at the residential quarters of the Police Training School (PTS) in Umran.
The brazen act of setting the police vehicle on fire raised concerns among the authorities and the local community, prompting a swift and diligent investigation.
