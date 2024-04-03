Meghalaya: Miscreants Attack Mawlai Police Station By Throwing Petrol Bomb

MAWLAI: In a startling incident, Mawlai Police Station in Meghalaya was attacked by two unknown miscreants who hurled a petrol bomb in the wee hours of Wednesday.

As per reports, the incident, transpiring at around 2:00 AM, occurred when the assailants arrived on a two-wheeler and targeted a Gypsy parked outside the police station by throwing a petrol bomb at it.

The police vehicle caught fire as a result of this sudden attack but fortunately, no casualties or injuries have been reported from the incident.

A case has been registered pertaining to this incident and a comprehensive investigation has been launched to apprehend the culprits.