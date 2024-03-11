Manipur: First Water Amusement Park Set To Open on March 13

IMPHAL: In a significant development, Manipur’s inaugural water amusement park is scheduled to open on March 13 this year.

Spearheaded by the Manipur Police Housing Corporation Limited, the park's construction is nearing completion, with the state government planning to unveil it to the public next Wednesday.

Located approximately 12 kilometers from Imphal, the state's capital, the water amusement park is set to provide a wide range of recreational activities.

It will create a lively atmosphere and provide a rejuvenating experience for the state's residents, offering them the opportunity to relax and enjoy several hours of recreation.