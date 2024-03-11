Manipur: First Water Amusement Park Set To Open on March 13

IMPHAL: In a significant development, Manipur’s inaugural water amusement park is scheduled to open on March 13 this year.
Spearheaded by the Manipur Police Housing Corporation Limited, the park's construction is nearing completion, with the state government planning to unveil it to the public next Wednesday.
Located approximately 12 kilometers from Imphal, the state's capital, the water amusement park is set to provide a wide range of recreational activities.
It will create a lively atmosphere and provide a rejuvenating experience for the state's residents, offering them the opportunity to relax and enjoy several hours of recreation.
On Saturday, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, along with state Chief Secretary Vineet Joshi and other senior officials, toured the park.
After he visited the park, Chief Minister Singh wrote on X, “Inspected the water amusement park located in Awang Potsangbam Khunou, Imphal East. This park will enhance recreational opportunities in the region. With this new addition to our community, families and individuals will have a vibrant and refreshing destination to unwind and create lasting memories.”
As the park's construction nears completion, residents of the state are eagerly anticipating the chance to experience its many attractions, potentially making it a popular destination for families and individuals looking for a lively atmosphere.
Meanwhile, in a major development for the Manipuris, the Assam government is considering introducing the Meitei script in state educational institutions to preserve, protect, and promote the linguistic identity of the Manipuris.
This move will enable students who are interested in accessing Manipuri literature and pursue higher education in Manipur using the Meitei/Mayek script.
It will also enable candidates from Assam to apply for jobs in Manipur that require knowledge of the Meitei/Mayek script.
The decision was made during the state government’s cabinet meeting on March 10.
