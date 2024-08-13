New Delhi: PM Modi Dedicates 109 High-Nutrition Crop Varieties to the Nation, Including Khasi Crops

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has dedicated 109 varieties of high-nutrition crops to nation. Among these are two Khasi crop varieties Poorvottar Perilla 1 and Poorvottar Perilla 2, developed by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research North Eastern Hill region (ICAR-NEH). Recognized at national level, these varieties were officially dedicated to the country following their release. The notification occurred at the 92nd meeting of the Central Sub-Committee on Crop Standard Notification and Variety Release for Agricultural Crops. This meeting was held in New Delhi on August 2.

The Poorvottar Perilla varieties known as Nei lieh in Khasi, have been specifically developed for the rain-fed Kharif hilly ecosystems. These ecosystems are found in northern regions of Meghalaya Mizoram, Nagaland Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim and Tripura. They also include northeastern areas of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh. These varieties are expected to significantly enhance agricultural productivity in these regions. Such areas are often challenged by difficult terrain and climatic conditions.

With yield potential of 12-14 quintals per hectare and a maturity period of 160-165 days Poorvottar Perilla crops are robust and nutritious. They are resistant to lodging. This is a common issue in hilly regions. They boast impressive oil content of 39-43 percent. They also have protein content of 18-19 percent. These attributes make them valuable additions to crop options available to farmers in Northeast and other similar regions.

Beyond their agricultural benefits, Poorvottar Perilla varieties hold significant medicinal value. They are known for their anti-asthmatic antibacterial, antimicrobial and antipyretic properties among others. In oriental medicine, they are used as remedy for a range of conditions including asthma bacterial infections and fever. Their versatility extends to being aromatic, carminative and tonic. This makes them an important crop for health and agriculture.

Vinay Kumar Mishra Director of ICAR-NEH, expressed pride in the research team’s accomplishment. He highlighted importance of this achievement for the institute. "It is a proud moment for the institute. It has now come into the national limelight for uplifting agriculture in the region" Mishra said. He congratulated scientists who contributed to the development of these crop varieties.

This dedication by Prime Minister Modi marks significant step towards enhancing the agricultural landscape in Northeast India and beyond. It promises improved yield, better nutrition and greater resilience for farmers in challenging environments.