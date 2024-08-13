Assam: Enhanced Security Measures in Upper Assam for Independence Day Celebrations

GUWAHATI: With Independence Day approaching, security has been increased across Upper Assam to prevent any potential disruptions.

Even though the ULFA-I usually calls for a boycott of the national celebrations each year, more and more people are now openly joining in the festivities.

Intensive night patrols and vehicle checkpoints have been set up in important areas of Upper Assam.

Security forces are working hard to prevent any problems. Key infrastructure, like oil and gas pipelines, railways, stations, markets, and public areas, is being closely monitored.