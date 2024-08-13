Assam: Enhanced Security Measures in Upper Assam for Independence Day Celebrations

GUWAHATI: With Independence Day approaching, security has been increased across Upper Assam to prevent any potential disruptions.
Even though the ULFA-I usually calls for a boycott of the national celebrations each year, more and more people are now openly joining in the festivities.
Intensive night patrols and vehicle checkpoints have been set up in important areas of Upper Assam.
Security forces are working hard to prevent any problems. Key infrastructure, like oil and gas pipelines, railways, stations, markets, and public areas, is being closely monitored.
In Tinsukia, authorities have set up checkpoints at all exit points to inspect vehicles. The same approach is used throughout the region to prevent crime.
A police official said, “We are always present at key locations and closely watching everything.”
Dibrugarh Superintendent of Police Rakesh Reddy highlighted the increased security measures, which include round-the-clock surveillance with three shifts of personnel.
He added, “We’ve stationed six commando units from Assam Police to protect key installations, and we’re also conducting joint patrols with the CRPF.”
The police are concentrating on controlling key areas by increasing patrols on highways, roads, railway tracks, bridges, and riverbanks.
Important locations receiving extra security include the Bogibeel Bridge, Dibrugarh Airport, railway station, radio station, oil and gas terminals, transmission towers, and industrial sites.
Despite the focus on security, the community is also celebrating Independence Day with cultural programs and bike rallies organized by various groups.
However, the threat remains. Assam Director General of Police (DGP) GP Singh has warned about a possible ULFA-I attack near the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border before Independence Day.
ALSO WATCH: