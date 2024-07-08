New Delhi: PM Modi Embarks On Two-Day State Visit To Russia, Know His Itinerary

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will embark on a two-day official state visit to Russia from July 8 to 9 for the 22nd India-Russia summit at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

This high-level visit will focus on reviewing the entire range of multi-faceted ties between the two countries.

The two world leaders will cover a diverse array of topics, including in critical sectors like defence, investment, energy cooperation, education, culture and people-to-people exchanges in the next two days.