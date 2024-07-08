New Delhi: PM Modi Embarks On Two-Day State Visit To Russia, Know His Itinerary

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will embark on a two-day official state visit to Russia from July 8 to 9 for the 22nd India-Russia summit at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin.
This high-level visit will focus on reviewing the entire range of multi-faceted ties between the two countries.
The two world leaders will cover a diverse array of topics, including in critical sectors like defence, investment, energy cooperation, education, culture and people-to-people exchanges in the next two days.
PM Modi, along with his team, is scheduled to depart for Moscow at 10.55 am on Monday and is expected to land at the Vnukovo-II International Airport at 5.20 pm the same day.
President Putin will host a private dinner for PM Modi on the day of his arrival. The following day, the Prime Minister's itinerary would include an interaction with the Indian diaspora in Russia.
Subsequently, PM Modi will lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Kremlin on June 9. Thereafter, he will pay a visit to the Rosatom pavilion at the exhibition venue in Moscow.
"These engagements will be followed by restricted-level talks between the two leaders, which will then be followed by delegation-level talks led by the honourable Prime Minister and the Russian President," Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra told during a press briefing held earlier this week.
Kwatra said that the annual India-Russia summit is being conducted after a gap of three years, adding that this bilateral engagement holds great significance.
The Foreign Secretary further said that the issue of early discharge of Indian nationals who have been misled into the service of the Russian Army is also likely to be discussed.
Earlier, Kremlin said that deepening trade and economic cooperation would be one of the key areas of discussion between PM Modi and Vladimir Putin during the latter's visit.
