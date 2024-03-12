Assam: CAA Rules Notified Ahead of Lok Sabha Polls; Details Here

GUWAHATI: After more than four years of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) being passed by the parliament, the Union Home Ministry has officially issued the rules on Monday.

In December 2019, Parliament passed the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the then President of India Ramnath Kovind approved the act, officially making it a law.

The law offers citizenship to six religious minorities Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian, escaping religious persecution in Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan.

Citizenship will be granted to those who arrived in India from these nations on or before December 31. 2014. CAA is an amendment to the Citizenship Act of 1955.