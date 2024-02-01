New Delhi: PM Modi To Address India's Largest Mobility Expo Tomorrow; 800 Exhibitors To Participate

NEW DELHI: India is set to host the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024, the largest and first-of-its-kind mobility exhibition at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on February 2.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will grace the event and address the exhibition where around 28 vehicle original equipment manufacturers including Ashok Leyland, Ather Energy, Honda, Hyundai, and BMW will participate.

According to an official, there will be over 800 exhibitors from 50 countries highlighting cutting-edge technologies and breakthroughs in mobility.