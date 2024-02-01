New Delhi: PM Modi To Address India's Largest Mobility Expo Tomorrow; 800 Exhibitors To Participate

NEW DELHI: India is set to host the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024, the largest and first-of-its-kind mobility exhibition at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on February 2.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will grace the event and address the exhibition where around 28 vehicle original equipment manufacturers including Ashok Leyland, Ather Energy, Honda, Hyundai, and BMW will participate.
According to an official, there will be over 800 exhibitors from 50 countries highlighting cutting-edge technologies and breakthroughs in mobility.
More than 25 top vehicle manufacturers would unveil new models and electric vehicles.
Over 600 auto component makers, 50 battery firms, 10 tyre makers, over 15 technology and startups from the sector and five steel makers will take part in the three-day expo.
During the event, more than 10 leading companies will also be demonstrating EV infrastructure services, including charging stations and battery-swapping solutions.
There will be dedicated country pavilions for Japan, Germany, Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand.
Furthermore, the official revealed that specialized exhibitions such as auto show (including electric and hybrid vehicles, ACMA Automechanika, large-scale tyre exhibition, urban mobility solutions (two wheelers/ e-bikes, drones), EV Infra Pavilion (including charging stations and battery swapping) and other energy sources like hydrogen in the mobility landscape would be exhibited.
Apart from these, the event will also include meetings, conferences, state sessions, a road safety pavilion and public attractions such as go-karting.
In addition to the exhibition and conferences, the event will also conduct special sessions for individual states to showcase their projects and regional efforts, thereby encouraging cooperation at regional as well as national level and pushing for comprehensive mobility solutions.
The stage is set for India to demonstrate it's strengths in the mobility and automotive sectors in the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024.