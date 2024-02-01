Assam: 4 Held After Illegal Electric Fence Leads To Elephant's Tragic Death

GUWAHATI: In an unfortunate incident, officers of the Forest Department apprehended four individuals on Thursday for their involvement in erecting an unlawful fence with a live electric connection at a Banana garden. This has led to the tragic demise of an adult elephant recently.

As per reports, the giant creature died of electrocution after coming in contact with the electrical fence.

This tragic incident reportedly unfolded at Bandapara range of Kamrup forest division in Hahim last January 17, 2024.