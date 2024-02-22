NEW DELHI: PM Narendra Modi's government has announced a historic hike in the minimum price for sugarcane growers. The PM Modi-led Cabinet has approved a Rs 25 per quintal rate to the minimum price hike of Rs 340 per quintal for the 2024-25 season to be begin from October. PM Modi has also highlighted the huge impact of the decision that it could benefit millions of sugarcane farmers in India. He also stressed that the increase was part of the government’s wider efforts to support farming communities and ensure their prosperity will help to boost their economic conditions.

In addition to that the government has also changed the administration of state grants. They have also opened new avenues for the entrepreneurs and laid down essential measures related to caste preservation efforts by providing a 50 per cent capital assistance to individuals and inclusive capital support for individuals and stakeholders. Likewise the government has also announced a major overhaul of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) norms in the space which is a central move to innovate and attract international players.

PM Modi hailed these measures as revolutionary, saying they paved the way for next era of growth and innovation. Developing such innovative approaches to agriculture and welfare alongwith space research, the government confirms its commitment towards the promotion and growth with prosperity in allied sectors. The intent towards a hike in the sugar prices reflects the government’s commitment to farmers’ welfare and also its commitment to tackling the challenges in the agricultural sector. As per the the latest FDI policy in the aerospace industry is in line with the government’s vision of harnessing innovation and technology to promote India’s growth globally. As the nation looks forward towards the implementation of these policies, the government’s proactive actions demonstrate its prior commitment to growth, innovation and inclusive growth.