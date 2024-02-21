Nagaland: Japanese Agency Commits Extension of Rs 364 Cr For Medical College in Kohima

KOHIMA: Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) has provided an extended official development assistance (ODA) loan worth around Rs 564 crore (10,008 million Japanese Yen) to aid in the establishment of the medical college hospital (MCH) at the Nagaland Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (NIMSR) in Kohima.

The approval of the loan highlights Japan's dedication to enhancing healthcare infrastructure and medical education in India.

According to a release, the ODA loan agreement was signed by Vikas Sheel, Additional Secretary in the Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance, and SAITO Mitsunori, Chief Representative of JICA India.