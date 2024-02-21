Nagaland: Japanese Agency Commits Extension of Rs 364 Cr For Medical College in Kohima

KOHIMA: Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) has provided an extended official development assistance (ODA) loan worth around Rs 564 crore (10,008 million Japanese Yen) to aid in the establishment of the medical college hospital (MCH) at the Nagaland Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (NIMSR) in Kohima.
The approval of the loan highlights Japan's dedication to enhancing healthcare infrastructure and medical education in India.
According to a release, the ODA loan agreement was signed by Vikas Sheel, Additional Secretary in the Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance, and SAITO Mitsunori, Chief Representative of JICA India.
The project, scheduled to run from February 2024 to October 2035, will be implemented in close cooperation with the Nagaland Institute of Medical Sciences and Research, as well as other pertinent stakeholders.
As part of the initiative, a 400-bed MCH will be established in Kohima, offering tertiary-level medical services to the state's residents.
The project will also enhance the medical human resource development system by providing clinical-based education, including training for physicians and specialists. This effort aims to support the promotion of universal health coverage (UHC) in the region.
The project seeks to tackle the urgent healthcare challenges in Nagaland, a state with a population of around 1.98 million. Nagaland currently faces significant healthcare access and quality issues, characterized by limited medical infrastructure and a shortage of trained medical personnel.
Additionally, by setting up the MCH in the state capital, the project aims to enhance access to high-quality healthcare services, especially for underserved populations in Nagaland.
The project is in line with the Indian government's priority to reduce regional disparities and promote socio-economic development in the Northeast region. This is achieved through the enhancement of healthcare infrastructure and medical education in the area.
