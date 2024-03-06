Arunachal: Siang Indigenous Farmers Reject NHPC's CSR Projects, Maintain Anti-Dam Stance

ITANAGAR: In a key move, the Siang Indigenous Farmers Forum (SIFF) resisted Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) projects led by the National Hydroelectric Power Corporation Ltd. (NHPC). Representatives from all areas impacted by the Siang dam gathered for a meeting. Their goal? To express worries and stand firm against the Siang dam project.
The main focuses were one, ramping up legal knowledge on the CSR notification and two, evaluating SIFF's work for the 2024 State elections. Meeting-goers shared frustration over the missing communication before deciding how to allocate CSR funds for affected villages. It was only on March 1, 2024, when the communities got the notification about this matter.
The talks focused on analyzing the legal aspects of CSR in line with the Companies Act, 2013. The main concern was NHPC's allocation of CSR in Siang. The entire house refused the offered CSR fund of 16.61 crores. They believed it could trigger corruption and lackadaisical district administration. They called for transparency from departments linked to the CSR.
In the meeting, they talked about questionable activities linked to the Siang dam project. They mentioned a night survey done for the Pre-feasibility study report by the Chief Minister and current MLA during a trip to Boleng in 2022. SIFF condemned the model villages approved by NHPC, despite continuing official objections.
In preparation for the 2024 State elections, the house chose to oppose any candidate favoring the Siang Dam. They stressed the need to support candidates who would speak out against the Dam in the Assembly. The house resolved to tackle litigation strategically, according to law, reject CSR projects, and give SIFF executive members' contributions a comprehensive look-see before the elections take place.
The community aims to mark their fight in history, with an announcement to publish a book about the Anti-Dam Siang movement. The book will pay tribute to the sacrifices and honor the Adi leaders who led the movement. The Siang Indigenous Farmers Forum is unchanging in its dedication to protect affected communities and maintain the Siang region's ecological harmony.
