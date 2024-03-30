New Delhi: President Murmu Confers Bharat Ratna On 5 Icons, Including Former PMs & LK Advani

NEW DELHI: President Droupadi Murmu conferred the prestigious Bharat Ratna award to five distinguished individuals on Saturday, including two former Prime Ministers.

The Bharat Ratna, which happens to be India's highest civilian honor, was awarded to former Prime Ministers P V Narasimha Rao and Chaudhary Charan Singh, agriculture scientist M S Swaminathan and two-time former Bihar Chief Minister Karpoori Thakur, posthumously at a ceremony held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The recipients were acknowledged for their exceptional contributions to the nation during their lifetime.