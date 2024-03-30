New Delhi: President Murmu Confers Bharat Ratna On 5 Icons, Including Former PMs & LK Advani

NEW DELHI: President Droupadi Murmu conferred the prestigious Bharat Ratna award to five distinguished individuals on Saturday, including two former Prime Ministers.
The Bharat Ratna, which happens to be India's highest civilian honor, was awarded to former Prime Ministers P V Narasimha Rao and Chaudhary Charan Singh, agriculture scientist M S Swaminathan and two-time former Bihar Chief Minister Karpoori Thakur, posthumously at a ceremony held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.
The recipients were acknowledged for their exceptional contributions to the nation during their lifetime.
The honour to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) stalwart and former Deputy Prime Minister L K Advani will be conferred at his residence.
The family members of Rao, Singh, Thakur and Swaminathan accepted the accolades bestowed upon their loved one on their behalf.
P.V. Prabhakar Rao, the son of former Prime Minister P.V. Narasimha Rao, received the esteemed award from the President on behalf of his father.
Former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh was posthumously honored with the Bharat Ratna by President Murmu, and his grandson Jayant Chaudhary, the President of the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), accepted the honor.
Moreover, President Murmu bestowed the prestigous Bharat Ratna to renowned agronomist MS Swaminathan, which was accepted by Swaminathan's daughter Nitya Rao.
Furthermore, Bihar CM Karpoori Thakur was posthumously conferred with the Bharat Ratna by President Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhawan in Delhi and his son Ram Nath Thakur accepted the award on his behalf.
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the award ceremony among various dignitaries.
Meanwhile, the ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhawan marked a significant moment to recognize the remarkable contributions of these eminent personalities to the nation.
