Assam: Gauravv Somani Resigns From Congress Party Citing "Unsatisfactory Leadership"

GUWAHATI: In yet another major blow to the Congress Party in Assam, All India Professionals' Congress President Gauravv Somani has decided to part ways with the party and has tendered his resignation from the Grand Old Party's primary membership on March 30.

Somani drafted a letter addressed to the President of Assam Pradesh Congress Committee, Bhupen Borah, wherein, he wrote, "Over the past 24 years, my journey within the Congress party has been fully dedicated, starting from my humble beginnings in student politics with NSUI in 1999. Through my tenure in the Youth Congress and my current role as Secretary of State Congress and Spokesperson of the Congress party in Assam along with State President of All India Professionals' Congress (AIPC) Assam unit, I have had the privilege of serving alongside dedicated individuals and contributing to the party's vision and objectives."