Assam: Gauravv Somani Resigns From Congress Party Citing "Unsatisfactory Leadership"

GUWAHATI: In yet another major blow to the Congress Party in Assam, All India Professionals' Congress President Gauravv Somani has decided to part ways with the party and has tendered his resignation from the Grand Old Party's primary membership on March 30.
Somani drafted a letter addressed to the President of Assam Pradesh Congress Committee, Bhupen Borah, wherein, he wrote, "Over the past 24 years, my journey within the Congress party has been fully dedicated, starting from my humble beginnings in student politics with NSUI in 1999. Through my tenure in the Youth Congress and my current role as Secretary of State Congress and Spokesperson of the Congress party in Assam along with State President of All India Professionals' Congress (AIPC) Assam unit, I have had the privilege of serving alongside dedicated individuals and contributing to the party's vision and objectives."
"One of the primary reasons for my decision is the unsatisfactory leadership presently within the Assam Congress, which has regrettably failed to effectively address the pressing issues faced by the people of our state. Despite our collective efforts and dedication, the leadership's inability to formulate and implement strategic solutions to tackle the myriad challenges confronting our constituents has been disheartening. Time and again, the voices and concerns of the people have gone unheard, as the party leadership has struggled to provide meaningful solutions and initiatives that resonate with the aspirations of the masses", the former Congressmen further wrote in his resignation letter.
"As someone deeply committed to serving the interests of the people and advancing the cause of inclusive development, it pains me to witness the stagnation and lack of progress under the current leadership. The persistent discord and internal conflicts among our leadership have not only undermined the party's credibility but have also eroded the trust and morale of our dedicated grassroots workers, Incessant power struggles and personal agendas among leaders have overshadowed the party's mission and values. The continuous infighting has created a toxic environment within the party, hindering our ability to effectively serve the interests of the people and uphold the principles of democracy. Further I wish to underscore that since my inception in the Congress party, to this very day, I have never asked for a single work contract from any Ministers during Congress Govt in power,/ have never availed any personal Govt. services or seeking work from any MP or MLA fund. Whatever responsibility entrusted to me by the party, I have always tried my best", the letter further added.