New Delhi: President Murmu, PM Modi Extend Greetings On Eid-ul-Adha, Calls For Unity And Harmony

NEW DELHI: President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended warm greetings to the nation on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Adha.

PM Modi stressed upon the need to maintain the spirit of unity, sacrifice, and togetherness that the festival represents.

The two leaders took to their respective social media handles to share heartfelt messages, urging the nation to bridge the divide and unite to work towards the upliftment of every strata of society, especially the underprivileged ones.