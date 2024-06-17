New Delhi: President Murmu, PM Modi Extend Greetings On Eid-ul-Adha, Calls For Unity And Harmony

NEW DELHI: President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended warm greetings to the nation on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Adha.
PM Modi stressed upon the need to maintain the spirit of unity, sacrifice, and togetherness that the festival represents.
The two leaders took to their respective social media handles to share heartfelt messages, urging the nation to bridge the divide and unite to work towards the upliftment of every strata of society, especially the underprivileged ones.
In her greetings, President Murmu called upon the citizens to take a pledge to work in tandem for the benefit of all countrymen.
Heartiest greetings of Eid-uz-Adha to all countrymen, especially Muslim brothers and sisters living in India and abroad!" President Murmu said.
"This festival of sacrifice and renunciation gives us the message of sharing our happiness with everyone, especially with the needy. On this occasion, let us all take a pledge to work together for the benefit of all countrymen, especially the people of the underprivileged sections," she said.
Prime Minister Modi delivered similar remarks, emphasizing the significance of the festival in promoting harmony and togetherness within the societal fabric.
"Greetings on Eid-ul-Adha! May this special occasion further cement the bonds of harmony and togetherness in our society. May everyone be happy and healthy," PM Modi stated.
Meanwhile, Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also extended their heartfelt greetings to the people of the state on the occasion of the holy festival of Islam, Eid-ul-Zuha.
With the IMD sounding a red alert for bad weather in the state, several masjid committees in the state have decided to hold payers in masjids on June 17, instead of Idgah Maidans.
