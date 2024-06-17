Assam CM Ends 'VIP Culture', Public Servants To Pay Electricity Bills From July

GUWAHATI: In a significant move, all public servants in the state of Assam will have to pay for their own electricity bill starting from July onwards, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Sunday.

CM Sarma informed that he and the Chief Secretary will start paying for their own electricity consumption from July 1 so as to lead by example.

"We are ending the VIP culture rule of paying electricity bills for government officials using taxpayer money. Myself and the Chief Secretary will set an example and start paying our power bills from July 1 onwards. Beginning in July 2024, all public servants will have to pay for their electricity consumption,"the Assam CM said in a video message on X.