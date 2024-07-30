New Delhi: President, PM Congratulate Bhaker & Singh for Bronze at Paris Olympics

NEW DELHI: President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have extended heartfelt congratulations to Indian shooters Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh following historic bronze medal win in 10-meter air pistol mixed team event at Paris Olympics 2024.

In remarkable display of skill and teamwork Bhaker and Singh secured bronze medal by defeating South Korean duo 16-10. This victory marks significant achievement for Indian shooting. It highlights both Bhaker's and Singh's exceptional performance in one of most competitive events of Games.

President Murmu praised duo’s achievement in post on X. She expressed her pride in their accomplishment “Congratulations to Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh for winning bronze medal for India in mixed team 10-meter air pistol event! Manu Bhaker has created history becoming first woman shooter from India to win two medals in same Olympic Games. She has done us immensely proud” President Murmu wrote.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also lauded shooters on his official X account celebrating their success. “Our shooters continue to make us proud Congratulations to @realmanubhaker and Sarabjot Singh for winning Bronze medal in 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team event at #Olympics. Both of them have shown great skills and teamwork India is incredibly delighted,” Modi said in his post. He further highlighted Bhaker’s consistent excellence. He noted that this is her second consecutive Olympic medal. “For Manu this is her second consecutive Olympic medal. It showcases her consistent excellence and dedication #Cheer4Bharat,” he added.

During intense match Bhaker and Singh faced challenging start, falling behind 0-2 after first round. However they quickly recovered. They maintained their lead throughout subsequent rounds. Bhaker's standout performance included top score of 10.7 in second round. Singh provided crucial support. He contributed to their overall success. Despite Bhaker’s lowest score being 8.3 in 8th round, she remained consistent. Six shots scored 10.5 or higher. Singh although not starting strong, stabilized his performance. He proved to be reliable partner as Indian team secured their place on podium.