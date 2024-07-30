Arunachal: India’s First 3D-Printed School Opens in Itanagar

ITANAGAR: India’s educational infrastructure has taken significant leap forward with inauguration of country’s first 3D-printed school in Itanagar capital of Arunachal Pradesh. Chief Minister Pema Khandu announced groundbreaking development on Tuesday, July 30.

Government Secondary School at Pachin which was devastated by fire, has been reconstructed using cutting-edge 3D printing technology. Remarkably school was rebuilt in just two months. This serves as a testament to rapid capabilities of modern construction techniques.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu described project as milestone. He stated, “Government Secondary School Pachin, Itanagar becomes India’s first 3D Printed School.” He further highlighted significance of rapid reconstruction. He noted, “Devoured by fire school was rebuilt in just two months.”

Khandu praised collaborative efforts that made this achievement possible. He called it “watershed moment” in efforts to provide cost-effective sustainable and swift solution to educational needs. He emphasized that integration of 3D printing technology not only demonstrates commitment to modernizing educational infrastructure but also enhances accessibility in remote and underserved areas

Innovative use of 3D printing in this project underscores its potential to address challenges faced by traditional building methods. Speed and efficiency of 3D construction may set new benchmark for future school-building initiatives across India

This advancement reflects growing trend towards incorporating technology in construction industry. It aims to improve resilience and accessibility of educational facilities. By leveraging 3D printing, Government Secondary School at Pachin stands as model for future projects. It could potentially revolutionize how schools are built in face of natural disasters and other challenges

The successful completion of project marks significant achievement for Arunachal Pradesh. It positions India at forefront of educational innovation. As nation continues to explore and adopt new technologies 3D-printed school in Itanagar symbolizes progressive approach. This approach focuses on building and maintaining educational infrastructure. This is particularly crucial in challenging environments.