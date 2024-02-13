New Delhi: Prime Minister Launches 'PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana' to Illuminate One Crore Households

NEW DELHI: PM Narendra Modi on Tuesday unveiled a remarkable initiative by introducing the ‘PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana’. This ambitious project prepares to illuminate 1 crores households by lighting up to 300 units of free electricity each month thatleading to a significant boost in solar energy consumption in India. Under the recently declared government scheme, specific grants will be deposited directly in the individual's bank accounts.

This would facilitate more concessional loans from bank that will be available to ensure no financial burden on the marginalized section. Prime Minister also stressed that the government is committed to collecting all costs associated with the scheme. Apart from providing free electricity, the scheme promises to simplify the process and ensure proper monitoring.

Meanwhile the urban local bodies and the panchayats will also be incentivized to promote rooftop solar systems in their respective areas, facilitating the adoption of renewable scale energy solutions. Prime Minister Modi highlighted the benefits of the scheme on several fronts, including increasing incomes, reducing electricity bills and improving employment opportunities for the people. PM als urged the users, especially the younger generation to participate in the scheme by registering through the official website.

This visionary scheme underscores the government's unwavering commitment to harnessing renewable energy source s. It also fosters the route to sustainable development across the country. With a sound vision of empowering each and every households and driving economic growth, the 'PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana' march ahead to a new era of energy accessibility and environmental protection in India.

