Manipur: Clash between Kuki Militants and Village Volunteers in Tangsang Hill Range

IMPHAL: Tangsang Hill range became the ground for a shootout between probable Kuki militants and village defense volunteers on Sunday night, leading into Monday. The battle initiated at around 10 pm and kept the region, between Imphal East and Kangpokpi district, in an uproar.
Reports from the police noted gunfire started at around 10.45 pm Sunday at Tangsang Hill and ceased by 11.05 pm. But calm didn't last. Gunfire started up again at 6.20 am Monday, leading to a call to the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs). Quiet fell over the area around 7.10 am but didn't stick. By midday Monday, the sounds of gunfire filled the air once more.
One village defense volunteer found himself in the firing line and sustained a chest injury. Swift action got him to Raj Medicity, where he's said to be stable. They plan to conduct surgery Tuesday to mend the wound.
Because the gunfire dragged on, it's thought around four Kuki's may be hurt. The latest update? Exchange of gunshots hasn't ceased.
Due to the turmoil, house-to-house searches were carried out. Kakching District Police performed a check at Serou Part-II Nepali Basti regions. They went through 20 homes, checked 28 people, but took no one into custody nor found anything.
Taking place at the same time, Bishnupur District police held a search operation in Ngangkhalawai Awang and Maning Leikai, under Moirang-Police Station jurisdiction. About 60 houses were combed through and 170 individuals questioned. The operation didn’t result in any arrests or discoveries.
In a different event, unknown armed troublemakers set their sights on Sunrise Coaching Centre at Sagolmang Bazar, under the control of Sagolmang Police Station, on Sunday close to 8.50 pm. Luckily, there were no reports of anyone getting hurt or losing their lives.
At present, Tangsang has a tense mood. Officials are keeping a close eye on the unfolding situation as continuous gunfire echoes. Probes continue to understand the intent and to identify the people behind the unwelcome encounter.
