New Delhi: Prime Minister Modi Commends 'Nari Shakti' at Republic Day Parade Rehearsals

NEW DELHI: In a momentous interaction with NCC and NSS cadets-volunteers in Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi revealed that this year's Republic Day parade would be dedicated to the empowerment of women. Celebrating National Girl Child Day, the Prime Minister highlighted the achievements of daughters across the nation.

Addressing the gathering, Prime Minister Modi expressed, "Today is National Girl Child Day. It is the day to celebrate the achievements of our daughters." He further emphasized the significance of the occasion, noting, "This is the first time that Republic Day parade is dedicated to the 'nari shakti' of the country."

Acknowledging the diversity present in the gathering, he commended the daughters for bringing "the essence of your state, the experience of customs and traditions, and the rich thinking of your society." The Prime Minister also announced the posthumous award of the Bharat Ratna to the late socialist leader Karpoori Thakur, marking a significant national gesture.

"This year, the Republic Day parade will be even more special because of two reasons, firstly, this will be the 75th Republic Day, and secondly, it is dedicated to the women's power of the nation," added PM Modi, highlighting the dual significance of the upcoming celebration.

The decision to center the parade around 'nari shakti' signifies a notable shift, placing women's contributions and empowerment at the forefront of the national celebration. This historic move aligns with the broader societal emphasis on gender equality and the recognition of women's roles in shaping the nation's destiny.

As the nation prepares to commemorate its 75th Republic Day, the symbolic dedication to women's power adds depth and significance to the occasion. The Republic Day parade, traditionally a display of the country's military prowess and cultural diversity, will now also serve as a platform to showcase and honor the achievements of women across different spheres.

The decision has been widely praised as a step towards fostering gender inclusivity and recognizing the pivotal role women play in the nation's progress. It is expected that the parade will feature contingents representing the strength, resilience, and achievements of women from various parts of the country.

The 75th Republic Day parade promises to be a historic event, not only due to its milestone anniversary but also for its dedication to celebrating and honoring the 'nari shakti' that propels the nation forward. As the country gears up for this unique spectacle, it marks a pivotal moment in acknowledging and appreciating the invaluable contributions of women to the fabric of India.