New Delhi: Prime Minister Modi to Chair Series of High-Stakes Meetings on Cyclone, Heatwave, and 100-Day Agenda

The day's most anticipated meeting will be a comprehensive brainstorming session. It will focus on 100-day agenda for Modi's new government. It is set to begin after Lok Sabha election results are announced on June 4. Exit polls released on June 1 have predicted a third term for Modi. This increases significance of these strategic discussions. Agenda will likely include initiatives aimed at economic growth. Social welfare and infrastructure development will also take precedence, reflecting Modi's vision for India's future.