Meghalaya: Comprehensive Arrangements in Place for Vote Counting in Meghalaya’s Lok Sabha Elections

SHILLONG: According to officials, necessary arrangements for counting votes on June 4 for Lok Sabha elections in Meghalaya's two constituencies have been finalized. Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) BDR Tiwari convened a meeting today with representatives of all political parties. A detailed presentation on the counting procedures was delivered.
The CEO’s office confirmed that vote counting would commence promptly at 8:00 AM. For the counting process total of 369 tables will be deployed. These will be distributed across seven districts under the 1-Shillong (ST) parliamentary constituency (PC). 244 tables will be used across five districts under 2-Tura (ST) PC.
Specifically 15-Mawlai assembly segment, largest in terms of number of electors will undergo counting process in nine rounds. There will be eight counting centers for 1-Shillong (ST) PC and five counting centers for 2-Tura (ST) PC.
The Election Commission of India has appointed 18 counting observers to oversee the process. Twelve observers assigned to 1-Shillong constituency, six to 2-Tura constituency.
The Lok Sabha elections for Shillong and Tura constituencies took place on April 19. The Shillong parliamentary seat recorded voter turnout of 73.78 percent whereas Tura seat saw 81.37 percent turnout.
In Shillong constituency incumbent MP Vincent H. Pala of Congress faces tough competition. This is against Ampareen Lyngdoh of NPP and also against Ricky A J Syngkon of VPP. Robertjune Kharjahrin of UDP and two independent candidates Lakhon Kma and Peter Shallam.
Meanwhile, Tura constituency features a four-corner contest with incumbent MP Agatha Sangma of NPP competing against Saleng Sangma of Congress. Zenith Sangma of Trinamool Congress and independent candidate Laben Marak.
With all preparations in place vote counting is expected to be conducted smoothly and efficiently ensuring a transparent and accurate tally of votes cast. Meticulous planning and coordination between electoral officials and political party representatives aim to uphold integrity.
