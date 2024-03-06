New Delhi: RBI's New Guidelines Boost Consumer Choice in Credit Cards

NEW DELHI: For boosting customer choice, India's Reserve Bank (RBI) has released guidelines. These aim to remodel the partnerships between authorized card networks and money-oriented institutions providing credit cards. It's the RBI's answer to fears about consumer choice being limited by special deals between card networks and issuers.
The RBI now insists that card issuers don't make deals that stop them using services from other card networks. Underlining the value of choice for customers, the central bank asserts, “Card issuers shall not enter into any arrangement or agreement with card networks that restrain them from availing the services of other card networks.”
To give more power to consumers, the RBI's instruction to card issuers is clear - give eligible customers the option to pick from different card networks when they get a credit card. This choice should be given to current card owners during their next renewal period.
The certified card networks that these guidelines affect include American Express, Diners Club, MasterCard, India’s National Payments Corporation (RuPay), and Visa. All card issuers and networks are required to stick to these instructions in current deals as well as during changes, renewals, and for new contracts.
There's a notable exclusion, though. Card issuers with fewer than 10 lakh active cards won't need to give customers network options. This rule comes into effect six months from when the circular was issued.
Key to note, the RBI does not include card issuers who supply credit cards on their own authorized networks in their circular's range. This smart plan acknowledges these card issuers' special place in the industry.
New RBI guidelines are an active move towards a fair and user-friendly credit card market. By pushing for open dealings and breaking down issuer restrictions, they aim to build a setting that focuses on credit card users' wishes and requirements. As finance changes, these steps may improve the availability and variety of India's credit card services.
