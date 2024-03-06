Sikkim: SDF Urges President's Rule; Submits Memorandum to Governor

GANGTOK: The Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF), led by Pawan Chamling, is stepping up to challenge what they call a decline in public safety. They're citing the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) as the source of this problem. This has led SDF to hand a letter to Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya. They're basically asking for the President's rule to be put in place.
The memorandum not only talks about overall safety issues but also a specific incident. KN Rai, an important person and former speaker, was attacked. The SDF claims SKM is to blame. In an earlier letter, dated March 1, 2024, SDF had updated Governor Acharya about the assault on Rai. They had even laid the charge against a certain Jacob Khaling. The expectation was that the latter would be taken into custody soon.
However, nothing has happened yet. The lack of progress has irked the SDF. They're practically begging the governor to step in, both personally and politically. The SDF believes that the SKM-led government lacks the moral right to govern. They had previously demanded the Chief Minister's resignation, but they say, this demand was brushed off.
The letter also serves a critique of the SKM rule over the last five years. They specifically point to the failure to apprehend and prosecute wrongdoers. In the SDF's viewpoint, loss of morals equals lost authority to govern.
Now, the SDF is pulling out the big guns. They're urging Governor Acharya to make use of the special powers that Article 371 F (g) of the Constitution of India grants him. They're openly vying for the dismissal of the SKM government and advocating for the President's rule to be ushered in. The SDF believes this is the only way to make sure the upcoming elections are conducted fairly, peacefully, and in line with the Election Commission of India's aims.
Sikkim's politics are at a key turning point. The SDF is pushing harder for help. This makes it likely that the constitution might need to get involved. It also means people may start watching the state's law and order more closely.
ALSO READ:
ALSO WATCH: