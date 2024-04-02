New Delhi: Sanjay Singh Granted Bail by Supreme Court in Delhi Excise Policy Case

NEW DELHI: In a major development, the Supreme Court has allowed Aam Aadmi Party( AAP) leader Sanjay Singh to be released on bail in the Delhi excise policy case.

The decision was made after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) told the court that Singh’s guardianship wasn't longer demanded.

Singh was arrested by the ED on October 4, last time, for allegedly being involved in a plutocrat laundering case linked to the creation and perpetration of the now-defunct Delhi Excise Policy.

The ED claims that the policy was created to profit specific liquor manufacturers, wholesalers, and retailers.