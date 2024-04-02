New Delhi: Sanjay Singh Granted Bail by Supreme Court in Delhi Excise Policy Case

NEW DELHI: In a major development, the Supreme Court has allowed Aam Aadmi Party( AAP) leader Sanjay Singh to be released on bail in the Delhi excise policy case.
The decision was made after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) told the court that Singh’s guardianship wasn't longer demanded.
Singh was arrested by the ED on October 4, last time, for allegedly being involved in a plutocrat laundering case linked to the creation and perpetration of the now-defunct Delhi Excise Policy.
The ED claims that the policy was created to profit specific liquor manufacturers, wholesalers, and retailers.
Before, Singh’s request for bail was denied by a trial court on December 22. Latterly, the Delhi High Court also refused his bail operation on February 9.
After these denials, Singh appealed to the Supreme Court for bail, which has now been approved. The panel of judges, including judges Sanjiv Khanna, Dipankar Datta, and Prasanna B Varale decided to release Singh after taking into account the ED’s statement that keeping him in guardianship was no longer demanded.
This development represents a notable change in the legal process of the Delhi Excise Policy case, as Singh is now going to be released from guardianship while the legal proceedings continue.
Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will be lodged in Jail Number 2 of Tihar Jail after the Rouse Avenue Court on Monday transferred the AAP supremo to judicial guardianship till April 15 in an alleged plutocrat laundering case linked to the Delhi excise policy case, sources said.
Sources further mentioned that Arvind Kejriwal will stay alone in a barrack at Tihar under 24- hour CCTV surveillance. Kejriwal was arrested on March 21 by the Enforcement Directorate in the excise policy case and has spent 10 days in ED guardianship, after court issued direction.
Meanwhile, the Court directed Tihar Jail authorities to allow Kejriwal to carry prescribed drug and books.
ALSO WATCH: