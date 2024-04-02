Manipur: Police Arrests KCP (T) Cadre in Thoubal

IMPHAL: The Manipur police have arrested a member of the banned militant group KCP (Taibanganba), identified as Loitongbam Boyai Singh, who is 43 years old on Monday.

As per reports, the accused was involved in extorting money in the general area of Yaripok-Nongpok Sekmai.

During a thorough search, police found and confiscated 1 pistol, 10 live rounds of ammunition, 1 hand grenade with 1 detonator, a bag containing Rs. 3000, 1 mobile phone, and 1 Bolero vehicle.

The arrest and seizures followed closely after the Special Court of NIA in Imphal West granted a five-day extension of police custody for 13 individuals suspected to be members of the KCP until April 5, which was Monday.