New Delhi: SC grants interim bail to CM Arvind Kejriwal till June 1

GUWAHATI: The Supreme Court has temporarily released Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on bail until June 1 in a case related to the excise policy. The court will issue a detailed order on this matter soon.

The Enforcement Directorate had objected to granting bail to Kejriwal, arguing that giving him special treatment would go against the principles of the rule of law and equality, creating two classes of people in the country: ordinary citizens who must follow the law, and politicians who can seek exemptions from it.

Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on March 21 in connection with the excise policy case.