Sikkim's Jorden Lepcha Honored with Padma Shri for Artistic Excellence

GANGTOK: Renowned bamboo craftsman Jorden Lepcha from Sikkim received the prestigious Padma Shri award from the President of India at a ceremony in New Delhi on Thursday.
Jorden Lepcha was born on July 28, 1971, in the beautiful village of Rubeyam Ram in the Mangan District of Sikkim. His parents introduced him to the art of bamboo crafting, which sparked his artistic journey.
His commitment to preserving ancient traditions led him to specialize in crafting Lepcha hats, known as Thyaktuks. Even though he faced challenges in selling his creations at first, he persevered, taking on extra work to support his family while honing his craft.
In 2005, he started sharing his expertise by offering free training sessions for aspiring artisans, both at official government programs and at his home.
Lepcha is not just known for his personal achievements but also for his efforts in preserving cultural heritage and empowering individuals in his community.
His dedication to his craft has been recognized by the Ministry of Textile, Government of India, and he has been honored with the title of Master Craftsman for the State of Sikkim.
Through dedication and hard work, Jorden Lepcha has achieved personal success and has inspired a new generation to embrace their cultural heritage and sustain themselves through traditional craftsmanship.
Meanwhile, Parbati Barua from Assam received the award for her outstanding work in social work, especially for her pioneering work in elephant conservation and wildlife management. The Padma Shri is the fourth-highest civilian award in India.
Barua, from Assam's Gauripur royal family, became India's first female elephant mahout and a strong supporter of animal welfare.
Parbati started her journey at 14 by taming her first elephant in the Kachugaon forests of Kokrajhar district. She has since tamed over 500 elephants, using traditional methods like "Mela Shikar" to capture wild elephants without tranquilizer guns.
Her dedication has earned her several awards, including the 'Asom Gaurav Award 2023' and the United Nations Environment Programme's 'Global 500 Roll of Honour' in 1989.
