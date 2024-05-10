Sikkim's Jorden Lepcha Honored with Padma Shri for Artistic Excellence

GANGTOK: Renowned bamboo craftsman Jorden Lepcha from Sikkim received the prestigious Padma Shri award from the President of India at a ceremony in New Delhi on Thursday.

Jorden Lepcha was born on July 28, 1971, in the beautiful village of Rubeyam Ram in the Mangan District of Sikkim. His parents introduced him to the art of bamboo crafting, which sparked his artistic journey.

His commitment to preserving ancient traditions led him to specialize in crafting Lepcha hats, known as Thyaktuks. Even though he faced challenges in selling his creations at first, he persevered, taking on extra work to support his family while honing his craft.