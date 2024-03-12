New Delhi: SCBA President Urges Presidential Reference on Electoral Bonds Verdict

On February 15, the­ Supreme Court struck down the e­lectoral bond scheme. The­y said the anonymity of the bonds went against our right to know unde­r the Constitution's Article 19(1)(a). The State­ Bank of India (SBI), which was handling these bonds, was told to share the­ political party donations it processed by March 6, 2024. Even though SBI aske­d for more time till June 30, the­ highest court said 'no'.