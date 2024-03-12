New Delhi: SCBA President Urges Presidential Reference on Electoral Bonds Verdict

NEW DELHI: Adish C Aggarwala, Senior Advocate and President of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA), wrote a letter to President Droupadi Murmu. He requested a halt in applying the recent Supreme Court decision labeling the electoral bonds scheme as unconstitutional. In the letter, Aggarwala, who also serves as the All India Bar Association Chairman, suggested that the Supreme Court should refrain from decisions leading to a constitutional deadlock and diminishing the Indian Parliament's authority, as well as affecting political parties' democratic procedures.
The Supreme Court should steer clear of decisions causing a constitutional deadlock, undermining India's Parliament's grandeur, challenging the collective intelligence of people's representatives in Parliament, and causing doubts about political parties' democratic operations.”
On February 15, the Supreme Court struck down the electoral bond scheme. They said the anonymity of the bonds went against our right to know under the Constitution's Article 19(1)(a). The State Bank of India (SBI), which was handling these bonds, was told to share the political party donations it processed by March 6, 2024. Even though SBI asked for more time till June 30, the highest court said 'no'.
Aggarwala noted in a letter that when these bonds were used to donate, it was legal and backed by the government and Parliament's rules. He warned that if company donors' names get out, it might lead to unfair targeting and disturbing their peace.
Highlighting a crucial point from the judgment, the President of SCBA mentioned the order to the Election Commission of India (ECI) to reveal the corporate donations to political parties. He thinks this might harm the normal functioning of the Parliament and the liberty of companies, by forcing them to expose their identities or donation amount.
Citing Article 143 of the Constitution, Aggarwala asked President Murmu to delay the Supreme Court's decision. This article lets the President ask for the Supreme Court's view on important public issues. He stressed the need for a detailed re-hearing of the electoral bond issue, pushing for fair justice for everyone involved.
On a Tuesday, at 5:30 pm, the State Bank of India (SBI) sent out details about the electoral bond to the Election Commission of India (ECI), reportedly.
The information will become available online on ECI's website on March 15, 2024. Any hidden details about the electoral bonds, previously only shown in sealed Supreme Court documents, will be shared with the public by the ECI.
